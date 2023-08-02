Putin honors special operation heroes for loyal service to Russia

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the participants of the special military operation and presented them with state awards for their heroism during an awards ceremony in the Kremlin’s Catherine Hall.

Putin said that the ceremony was a token of great respect for the outstanding citizens who have made a huge contribution to the country’s development and who have dedicated their lives to serving Russia.

"Dear friends, I thank you for your loyal service to Russia, as you arrived at the frontline with one goal - to stand by the Fatherland and your people in a difficult moment, to defend our ideals, culture, national interests and stand up for people’s sacred right to live as they wish, to follow in the footsteps of their ancestors, to maintain their glorious traditions, which are based on the determination to go to great lengths for their beloved country," the Russian president said, adding that a large group of participants of the special military operation are being honored.

According to the president, Colonel Denis Ivanov, the commander of a motorized rifle brigade, and Captain Roman Vorobyev, the commander of an assault group, demonstrated all these qualities.

"They fought in different locations during the special military operation, accomplishing their assignments and encouraging their comrades-in-arms, elevating their spirit. They lost their lives, but they passed away like heroes, without wavering or retreating," he said, emphasizing their names will forever remain in the annals of Russia’s military glory.

The president pointed out that awards are bestowed on the officers of the Russian National Guard and Interior Ministry who selflessly defended the country’s constitutional order on June 24.

"Everyone showed courage in their line of duty, doing their best to fulfill their official and civil duty," the Russian leader stressed.

Putin added that people from different walks of life had come to the Kremlin. Among them were service members, doctors, writers, contruction workers, metallurgists and cultural figures - all those who were honored for their work and talent.

"You have proven that you can achieve a lot with your endeavors and creative work, your response to what is going on in the world and in the country, with your talent and amazing achievements for the common good, and with loyalty to civic duty and military oath," the president told the audience.

The president added that such professional and moral high-water marks are granted to those who are brave, strong and generous, to those who have a keen sense of time, who can comprehend the essence and meaning of their work and their whole life, to those who always act honestly, resolutely and honorably.