Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian command post in Zaporozhye area over past day

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian command post in the Zaporozhye area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"Near the town of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, a command post of the Ukrainian National Guard’s 15th brigade was destroyed. Near the settlements of Ogurtsovo in the Kharkov Region and Druzhkovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, ammunition and fuel depots of the Ukrainian army’s 60th mechanized brigade were obliterated," the general reported.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 96 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 118 areas, the spokesman said.