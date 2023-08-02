Putin told Erdogan about consideration of grain supplies from Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia is set to interact with Turkey and other interested countries in considering options of its grain supplies to needy countries, President Vladimir Putin said in the telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin’s press service said.

"It was stressed that reliable options of Russian grain supplies, including on a free of charge basis, are being deliberated with addressing requirements of the countries that particularly need foods," the press service noted. "This issue was discussed in detail at the second Russia-Africa summit that had taken place recently in St. Petersburg," the Kremlin said.

"The stance was expressed for interaction in this area with Turkey and other interested countries," the Kremlin’s press service stressed.