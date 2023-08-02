Russia calls not to allow further degradation of situation in Niger — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia thinks it is extremely important to ensure a national dialogue in Niger and not to allow further deterioration of the situation in this country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

According to the diplomat, Moscow continues to monitor the situation in Niger. "We consider it extremely important not to allow further degradation of the situation in the country. We call for ensuring a national dialogue to restore civil peace, law and order," the spokeswoman said at a briefing.

"We assume that the threat to use force in a sovereign country will not contribute to de-escalation and settlement of the situation in the country," Zakharova stressed.

According to her, the good thing about this situation is that everything is developing according to a peaceful scenario, that is, without heavy fighting and civilian casualties. The diplomat pointed out that the current crisis in Niger is unfolding against the background of "security challenges and an extremely difficult socio-economic situation."

"In the search for a solution to the conflict in Niger, we continue to be guided by the principle ‘African Solution to African Problems’. We expect the African Union and other sub-regional organizations to make a vigorous peacekeeping effort to help the people of Niger out of this crisis. We hope that the people of Niger, with whom we share long-standing ties of friendship and cooperation, will successfully overcome the current difficult period in their history. We aim to further develop all our mutually beneficial bilateral relations," Zakharova added.

On the evening of July 26, rebels in Niger announced on national television the ousting of President Bazoum, the closure of the country’s borders, a curfew, the suspension of the constitution, and a ban on the activity of political parties.

On July 28, they declared that General Abdourahamane Tchiani had become the head of state. During the coup, he led the presidential guard, whose units detained Bazoum and continue to hold him in custody. Last night, Niger's borders were reopened.