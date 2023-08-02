Russian forces foil Ukrainian army’s breakthrough attempt in Zaporozhye Region — governor

MELITOPOL, August 2. /TASS/. Russian forces foiled a Ukrainian army’s breakthrough attempt in the Zaporozhye Region, destroying an enemy assault group in the special military operation in Ukraine, acting Regional Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, an enemy assault group made another attempt to break through our frontiers northeast of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region. The assault group was detected at the time of its advance and our artillery destroyed it," the regional head said on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian military suffers losses, tries to restore its fighting capacity and again throws troops into battle, Balitsky said.

"Surrender remains the sole chance for Ukrainian soldiers to save their lives," the acting regional governor stressed.