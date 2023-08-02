Explosions rock several Kiev districts overnight

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Explosions took place in three Kiev districts overnight, City Mayor Vitaly Klitschko reported.

According to the information published on his Telegram channel, the explosions were first heard in the Solomensky district, then in the Goloseyevsky district. Later, Klitschko informed about a fire in the Svyatoshinsky district.

The head of the capital’s military administration Sergey Popko clarified that the blasts damaged "non-residential buildings." According to him, the air defense systems worked in Kiev.

The air-raid alert was in effect in Ukraine’s capital for over an hour.