SIMFEROPOL, August 1. /TASS/. Kiev is overestimating losses from terror attacks on Crimea’s infrastructure, since the peninsula is linked with mainland Russia by a sustainable logistics system, Vladimir Konstantinov, speaker of Crimea’s parliament, told TASS on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian mass media circulated a statement by spokesperson for the South command of Ukraine’s armed forces Natalia Gumenyuk alleging that Ukraine’s attacks on Crimean road infrastructure, including the Crimean Bridge, have heavily impaired freight logistics.

"We are not surprised by the Ukrainian military official’s ‘heart-melting care’ about our logistics. <…> But all types of gumenyuks are overestimating the results of their terrorist activities nd are reluctant to take the reality as it is. In reality, Crimea is linked to Russia by the bridge across the Kerch Strait, by a corridor running along the Azov Sea’s northern coast. The peninsula receives electricity via a power bridge and natural gas - via a pipeline," he said.

He noted that the Kiev regime is uncapable of doing anything positive. "Any constructive action triggers an outburst of hatred there. They can only rejoice at destructions and murders they commit," Konstantinov added.

Two Ukrainian seaborne drones attacked the Crimean Bridge on the night on July 17, leaving two adults dead and a child injured. Damage was done to the bridge’s roadway. Russia’s Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case on charges of a terror attack. Railway and contra-flow car traffic along one lane was resumed soon. Part of the traffic was rechanneled along the land corridor through the new regions.