Putin holding meeting with African peace mission for Ukraine

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with seven African leaders who are members of a peace mission for Ukraine.

The meeting is being held in the format of a working dinner.

This is the second such meeting during this summer. The first one was held in Russia on June 17, when Putin said that Moscow had never rejected talks with Kiev and that it was the Kiev regime that refused from the draft agreement that had been initialed in Istanbul in March 2022.