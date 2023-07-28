Russia’s positions in Africa are very strong — Russian ambassador to UK

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The success of the Russia-Africa summit shows that Moscow's positions on the continent are very strong, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said on Rossiya-24 television.

"The success of the summit, which is already evident now, shows that Russia's positions in Africa are very strong, and our adversaries are very much worried about it. They have not been able to push Russia out of there yet," he said.

The second Russia-Africa summit is taking place at St. Petersburg’s Expoforum convention center from July 27-28. An economic and humanitarian forum is running in parallel to the event. Like the previous summit, the upcoming one will be held under the motto For Peace, Security and Development. The Roscongress Foundation is the summit’s organizer while TASS is the summit’s photo hosting agency and media partner. TASS is also holding the second Russia-Africa Media Forum.