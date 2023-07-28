Comoros president thanks Putin, Russian people for making Russia-Africa Summit a success

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Moscow created ideal conditions for making the Russia-Africa Summit a success, President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani, who also chairs the African Union, said at the conclusion of the summit.

"I can sincerely thank you; thank you, my dear brother," he said, addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I would also like to thank Russian institutions and the Russian people for their fraternal and very warm welcome. I would especially like to highlight the very good conditions that were created to make this summit a real success," Assoumani added.

"Once again, Mr. President, thank you very much. I would also like to congratulate you because you have indeed achieved success. It means success for President Putin and success for us Africans. If Russia wins, Africa wins, too," Assoumani emphasized.

"We know that a friend in need is a friend indeed, and when Africa was in a difficult situation during the period of slavery, colonization and apartheid, Russia always helped it it was one of the first countries to offer us assistance in the fight against colonization, apartheid and slavery," the African Union chief noted.