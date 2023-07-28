Russia, African nations to set dates for third summit soon, says Kremlin spokesman

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russia intends to hold a third summit with African nations but no dates have been set yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

When asked if there were plans for the next Russia-Africa summit, Peskov said: "There definitely are."

Speaking about the possibility of holding a third summit, the Kremlin spokesman noted that "no specific decisions" had been made on the matter yet. "However, it’s clear that rapid cooperation will one way or another bring us to setting the dates for the next summit as soon as possible," he added.

The first Russia-Africa Summit took place in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi in 2019 and the second summit is currently underway in St. Petersburg on July 27-28.