Mali thankful to Russia for helping strengthen its army — transitional president

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Mali managed to strengthen its armed forces and ensure domestic security through Russia’s assistance, Malian Transitional President Assimi Goita said at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit.

"Mali has a military partnership with Russia and is thankful for its support and friendship. It is thanks to Russia that we have been able to strengthen our defense forces, security services and law enforcement agencies. Mali’s Armed Forces are currently on the offensive; we have significantly reduced the number of [terrorist] attacks on military bases and managed to ensure security in many areas," he pointed out.

Goita thanked Russian President Vladimri Putin and the Russian government for their support. He emphasized that Mali had succeeded in advancing its fight against terrorism. The West African nation needs "to become completely independent and self-sufficient" in the future, Goita said. The strengthening of Mali’s Armed Forces, which will now be able "to protect the territorial integrity" of the country, will make it possible to achieve this goal. According to Goita, Russia proved to be "a reliable partner" during hard times for Mali. "Russia provided the country with "assistance in dealing with difficulties;" besides, it has always "respected Mali’s sovereignty," Goita stressed.