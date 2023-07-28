One person killed, one wounded in Ukrainian strike with cluster munitions in Zaporozhye

MELITOPOL, July 28. /TASS/. One civilian was killed and one sustained wounds in a shelling with cluster munitions of the town of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region by Ukrainian armed forces, regional Acting Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"Yesterday, the adversary delivered three bomb strikes with cluster munitions on Tokmak’s residential area. As a result of the shelling, a private residence caught fire, a woman was killed. Another local resident sustained wounds and is receiving all the necessary medical aid at a hospital," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The second projectile was taken down by an air defense system, the third shell did not explode. Bomb disposal groups have started eliminating [it] using a controlled implosion method. A gas pipe was also damaged, emergency services have shut down gas supplies, [their] teams are working on repairs," Balitsky noted.

Earlier, the Zaporozhye Region’s emergency services reported that one person in Tokmak was wounded on Thursday night as a result of a bombardment.