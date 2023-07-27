President of Burundi invites Putin to visit his republic

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye invited his Rusisan counterpart Vladimir Putin to pay a visit to his country.

"I would like to invite you to pay a visit to Burundi whenever you find it convenient. The date will be set in the course of diplomatic procedures," he told the Russian president on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

The second Russia-Africa Summit is taking place at St. Petersburg's Expoforum on July 27-28, in parallel with economic and humanitarian forums. Similar to the first such summit in 2019, the event is being held under the rubric "For Peace, Security and Development."