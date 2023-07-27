Russia planning to expand program for training Africans as teachers, educators, Putin says

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russia’s teacher training colleges and universities plan to admit more students from African countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

"A project was launched in 28 African countries for setting up open education for training instructors and teachers for pre-school establishments, elementary and secondary schools. Toward this end, we are planning to significantly increase the enrollment of African students in Russian pedagogical institutions of higher learning," the Russian president said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is being held on July 27-28 at the Expoforum venue in St. Petersburg under its traditional rubric: "For peace, security and development." The event is being organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the official photo-hosting agency and information partner for the summit and forum, as well as the host of the Second Russia-Africa Media Forum.