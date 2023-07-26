Special op united country, strengthened consolidation around Russian president — lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The special military operation has united all of Russia and further consolidated the Russian people around the country’s president Vladimir Putin, Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"The special military operation has united the country, further consolidated society around our president. All State Duma deputies, regardless of party affiliation, supported the special military operation. They all agree that the future of Russia depends on achieving the goals of the special military operation. That is why it is right for us to be guided by it in the future," Volodin said at the last plenary session of the State Duma’s spring session.

According to the lawmaker, the launch of the special military operation was the "only" right choice for the Russian president given the potential threat.

"Western countries long ago started to deliberately turn Ukraine into a springboard to fight Russia. Moreover, today they themselves speak about it without hesitation," Volodin said.