Russia to work on launch of direct flights to maximum number of African countries — MFA

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Moscow will work on the launch of direct flights to the maximum number of African countries, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS.

"Of course, we will do it," he said when asked a respective question. "It’s a pity that after the collapse of the Soviet Union we almost didn’t fly anywhere. But Russia is returning to Africa, and transport vehicles are required for the return. Preferably to all countries where it is possible," the senior diplomat said, adding that Moscow "will work intensely in that direction."

The second Russia-Africa summit are scheduled to take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28, with an economic and humanitarian forum to be held concurrently. This time, same as in 2019 when the first such summit was held in Sochi in October, the motto is ‘For Peace, Security, and Development’. Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event. TASS is the photo hosting agency and information partner of the summit and the forum, and it also holds the second Russia-Africa media forum.