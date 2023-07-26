Russian defense chief holds talks with North Korean peer in Pyongyang — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu held talks with his North Korean counterpart, Kang Sun-nam, in Pyongyang, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"I am glad to make your acquaintance and meet with you. I happily accepted your invitation to visit Pyongyang, the capital of a friendly state. I am grateful to my Korean friends for the rich program you have offered. From the very first minute, I felt your care and attention. I hope we will manage not only to work actively, but also to learn a lot of interesting things about North Korea, your culture and traditions, and see the sights," the ministry quoted Shoigu as telling his counterpart.

Russia’s top defense official pointed out that his visit to North Korea is taking place during celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Korean people in the Fatherland Liberation War of 1950-1953.

Shoigu expressed his intention to consistently develop bilateral relations between Russia and North Korea in all fields. "I am confident that today's talks will contribute to strengthening cooperation between our defense ministries," he added.

The Russian defense chief also emphasized that interaction between the two countries has increased in the post-war period. "Visits of warships, official visits of high-ranking defense officials, exchanges of working-level delegations, and personnel training have all contributed to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," Shoigu said. He also stressed that North Korea is an important partner of Russia, with which it is linked by a common border and a rich history of cooperation.