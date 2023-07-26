Lavrov discusses trade and economic issues with Foreign Minister of Pakistan

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari discussed issues of cooperation in the trade, economic, and counterterrorism fields.

"The parties held an in-depth discussion on current issues of regional interaction and bilateral cooperation, focusing on trade, economics, and counter-terrorism," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following a telephone conversation between the ministers.

The conversation was initiated by the Pakistani side.