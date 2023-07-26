Russian units foil Kiev's attempt to conduct reconnaissance by combat in Zaporozhye area

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The battlegroup East has thwarted Ukrainian attempt to conduct reconnaissance by combat in the Zaporozhye area, the battlegroup’s spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS.

"In the Zaporozhye area, the battleroup's motorized rifle units foiled an attempt by Ukrainian units to conduct reconnaissance by combat in the direction of Priyutnoye. Having suffered losses, the enemy retreated," he said.

According to him, the artillery fire hit the enemy’s stronghold. Artillery fire also destroyed two Ukrainian reconnaissance groups in the areas of Charivnoye and Rabotino.

Lancet loitering munition knocked out of action a towed howitzer in Stepnogorsk and an armored fighting vehicle near Rabotino.

Bombers hit Ukrainian manpower and equipment near Novodanilovka.

Aviation struck Ukrainian units in the areas of Priyutnoye, Zherebyanka and Pyatikhatki. Army helicopters destroyed an ammunition depot and military equipment shelters in the area of Chervonoye and hit an ammunition depot in Priyutnoye.