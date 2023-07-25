Putin instructs to regularly increase wages in public sector

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the administration to regularly increase the salaries of specialists working in the public sector.

"I draw the government's attention to the fact that it is critical to strictly adhere to the set goals for the salaries of specialists employed in the public sector. Otherwise know that people will leave the public sector. We need to increase these salaries in a timely manner," he said.

According to the president, unemployment in Russia is declining currently reaching 3.2%.

In early July, at a meeting with Putin, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reported that in the first four months of 2023, the growth of real wages in Russia amounted to 4.2%.