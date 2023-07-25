Russia plans to sign contracts and agreements with African countries — official

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Moscow expects to sign agreements and contracts in a variety of fields to expand cooperation with African countries following the results of the Russia - Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, according to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov.

"A package of intergovernmental, interdepartmental documents, memorandums, and commercial contracts is expected to be signed at the end of the forum," he said.

When asked if contracts with Russian energy corporations are planned, Ushakov answered affirmatively but did not disclose any specific arrangements. He noted that the forum would host dozens of round tables and seminars on various aspects of Russian-African cooperation, and that "relevant protocols and documents would be signed."