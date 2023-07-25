Outside forces casting aspersions on legitimacy of upcoming elections — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Outside forces are artificially whipping up concern over the alleged illegitimacy of Russia’s upcoming elections, Vasily Piskaryov, chairman of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) Commission for Investigating Foreign Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs, said.

"It can already be seen that the media spin about the alleged ‘illegitimacy’ of [Russia’s] upcoming elections is being spread more and more actively in the information space by outside forces, their acolytes within the country and those who have fled abroad, as the Unified Election Day draws near," the lawmaker said in a statement on the commission’s Telegram channel.

According to him, such forces are taking advantage of Russia’s nationwide election campaign this year as a pretext to "discredit the political system and undermine the foundations of the constitutional order and security of the Russian Federation."

Russia’s Unified Election Day falls on September 10. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republics (LPR), as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, will take part in the nationwide voting for the first time since joining the Russian Federation. More than 4,000 election campaigns for various public offices are expected to take place across Russia’s 89 regions. As many as 21 regions will hold direct elections of top officials and 20 regions will vote on members of local legislative assemblies. The future holders of over 34,000 political offices will be determined.