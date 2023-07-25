Russian delegation's visit to North Korea to bolster amicable bilateral relations — agency

TOKYO, July 25. /TASS/. The upcoming visit by a Russian delegation led by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu to North Korea will contribute to the development of friendly bilateral relations between the two countries, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.

"The Russian military delegation’s visit to our country will play an important role in nurturing and boosting traditionally friendly Korea-Russia relations in keeping with the times," the report reads.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that a Russian delegation headed by Shoigu would visit North Korea on July 25-27 to attend celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean people’s victory in the 1950-1953 war. The ministry pointed out that the visit would help boost Russia-North Korea military ties and promised to be a milestone in cooperation between the two countries.