Putin congratulates Russian investigators on professional holiday

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated all current and former workers of Russian investigative authorities and thanked them for their service to Russia and its people.

"Dear comrades, I am congratulating all the employees and veterans of investigative authorities on their professional holiday. Above all, I would like to thank you for your service to your Motherland and the people of Russia," he said in a video address on Investigation Officers’ Day.

According to the head of state, to be an investigator is to support law and justice. "To resolutely battle corruption, extremism and terrorism, to expose criminals, to curb iniquity, the persecution of those innocent, to protect the rights of those who suffered from criminal infringements," Putin added, wishing all the best to the investigation officers on their holiday.