Delegation from Seychelles first to arrive in Russia to attend Russia-Africa summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 24. /TASS/. The delegation from the Seychelles is the first to arrive in St. Petersburg to take part in the second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum, a TASS correspondent reported on Monday.

The delegation is led by Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde.

President of the Republic of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan said earlier that his country is a sovereign state and will not join the anti-Russian sanctions. He stressed that Russia is a leading tourist market for the Seychelles and expressed the hope that the tourist flow from Russia will grow. In 2021, Russia was number one in terms of the number of tourists vacationing in the Seychelles with 32,000 Russians visiting this country.