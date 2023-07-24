Top Russian, Armenian, Azerbaijani diplomats to hold talks in Moscow on July 25

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Top Russian, Armenian, and Azerbaijani diplomats will hold bilateral and trilateral talks in Moscow on July 25 to discuss ways of deescalating the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"On July 25, Moscow will host trilateral and separate bilateral talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan and Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia. The foreign minister will analyze ways of de-escalating the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and promoting the implementation of the trilateral agreements between the Russia, Azerbaijani, and Armenian leaders of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, and October 21, 2022," the ministry said.