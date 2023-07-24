DR Congo president accepts invitation to Russia-Africa summit — diplomatic source

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Democratic Republic of the Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi has accepted an invitation to take part in the second Russia-Africa Summit, a diplomatic source told TASS.

"He has accepted the invitation and he plans to be there," he said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum are scheduled to be held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28. The first event, themed "For Peace, Security and Development," took place in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi in October 2019.