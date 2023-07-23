Putin, Lukashenko begin meeting in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, July 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, who is on a working visit to Russia. The talks are being held at the Konstantinovsky Palace in Strelna.

According to the video published by a Telegram channel close to the press service of the Belarusian leader, the presidents arrived at the palace in one car. The heads of state wore formal suits, but without ties.

The Belarusian leader arrived in Russia last night.

As it was previously reported, the leaders plan to discuss topical issues of further development of Russian-Belarusian relations of strategic partnership and alliance, as well as integration cooperation within the Union State. During their conversation, Putin and Lukashenko may touch upon the topics of security, international agenda, economic cooperation and joint efforts to counter illegal sanctions pressure.