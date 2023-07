ST. PETERSBURG, July 23. /TASS/. A record amount of foreign equipment was destroyed during the special military operation over the past 24 hours, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said during talks that according to his information more than 15 Leopard and more than 20 Bradley tanks were destroyed in one battle.

"I think never before have so many foreign tanks been destroyed in one day," Putin agreed.