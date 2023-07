MINSK, July 22. /TASS/. The Polish authorities and the West should be aware that Russia and Belarus are poised to repel any threat, regardless of its nature and scale, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said on Saturday.

"Warsaw, as well as the West in general, should realize that our countries are ready to repel any threat, no matter what its nature and scale are. We have all the capabilities to do so," he said.