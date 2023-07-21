Grain deal extension possible if Russian requirements are met — Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Joint activities under the grain deal can continue only if Russian requirements are met, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at a briefing on Friday.

"Fulfill these conditions, they are simple - five conditions, and it will be possible to continue the joint effort [under the grain deal]. Only on the basis of the result," Vershinin said.

"We received promises throughout the year and a specific decision was demanded from us against these promises," the Russian diplomat said.