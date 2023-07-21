Russia communicating with Africa after grain deal — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russia understands Africa’s concerns and is now communicating with countries of the continent, so that they do not feel termination of the grain deal, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at a briefing on Friday.

"We understand concerns that may arise with our African friends. I want to say these concerns are not merely clear but will be fully addressed," Vershinin said.

"As regards grain supplies, I have just mentioned the figure slightly above 900,000 metric tons for the most needy countries. Certainly, this volume is not too large. Communications are certainly underway, efforts are being made for the African countries not to experience any adverse consequences in this case," the diplomat added.