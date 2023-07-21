Russia, China didn’t hold talks on Black Sea grain deal — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing have not held any talks about the Black Sea grain deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday.

"There have been no reactions. We have regular communication with the Chinese side, and there have been no communication [regarding the grain deal]," he said at a news conference in response to a question.

The grain deal expired on July 17. Russia had agreed to extend the agreement to provide a shipping corridor across the Black Sea for ships carrying Ukrainian grain several times since it had been signed in July 2022, but said that the Russia-related provisions of the deal, which called for removing hurdles to Russian farm exports, had not been fulfilled. Moscow also said that, although the agreements were intended to direct food supplies to the poorest countries, most Ukrainian grain shipments went to wealthy Western countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow could renew the deal when what was promised to it was fulfilled.