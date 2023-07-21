No meeting with Erdogan currently penciled in to Putin’s schedule — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. No meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is currently listed in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s schedule, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Nothing so far," Peskov said.

Erdogan said earlier today that he wishes to hold talks with Putin in the near future on the situation surrounding the now-defunct Black Sea grain deal.

The grain deal ceased to function on July 17 upon Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement, which was initially reached in Istanbul in July 2022, due to the failure by Moscow’s deal partners to implement its Russia-related provisions.