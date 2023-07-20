Putin holds meeting on development of Arctic cities

MURMANSK, July 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is currently on a working trip to the Murmansk Region, is holding a meeting on development of closed and Arctic cities. The event partially takes place in a video conference format.

The meeting is attended by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin; Deputy Prime Minister - Presdiential representative in the Far East Yuri Trutnev, who also supervises development of the Arctic area; Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu; Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov; Health Minister Mikhail Murashko; Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev; Minister of Finance Irek Fayzullin; DOM.RF CEO Vitaly Mutko. They attend the meeting via video conference.

The meeting is attended in-person by Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin; Minister for Development of the Far East and the Arctic Alexey Chekunkov; Presidential Representative in the Northwestern Federal District Alexander Gutsan; Murmansk Region Governor Andrey Chibis.