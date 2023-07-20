EU blacklists 12 Russian citizens, five legal entities — EU Council

BRUSSELS, July 20. /TASS/. The European Union has added 12 Russian persons and five legal entities to its anti-Russian sanction list. The relevant decision by the Council of the European Union published in the Official Journal of the EU on Thursday.

The list includes Moscow Vice Mayor Natalia Sergunina, Oleg Baranov, Head of the Main Directorate of Internal Affairs of the City of Moscow, and Eduard Lysenko, Minister of the Moscow government and Head of the Department of Information Technologies of the City of Moscow.

It also includes nine employees of the penitentiary system, in particular, the entire leadership of the penal colony IK-6 Melekhovo, where former blogger Alexey Navalny is serving his term.

In addition, the list includes five legal entities, in particular, the Main Directorate of Internal Affairs of the City of Moscow, the Department of Information Technologies of the City of Moscow, as well as three technology companies - Electronic Moscow JSC, NTechLab and Video Analysis Technologies LLC (Tevian). These firms are engaged in electronic facial recognition technologies.

"The Union is concerned about the continuing deterioration of the human rights situation in Russia" and "in this context, twelve persons and five entities should be included in the list of natural and legal persons, entities and bodies subject to restrictive measures," according to the document. The Council of the EU also calls on Russia "to immediately and unconditionally release all those imprisoned for politically motivated charges."