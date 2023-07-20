Lavrov representing Russia on international stage nothing new — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has on many occasions represented the country at international events, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, adding that Moscow has supported this practice in the past.

"It’s up to us to decide and a decision has been made. This practice has been used more than once," the diplomat said, commenting on Moscow’s decision that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the upcoming BRICS summit in person and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent the country.

When asked if the move stemmed from the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant against Putin, Zakhrova warned against looking for "hidden meanings." "Russia takes part in many international events this way, like many other countries," she added.

On March 17, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, alleging that they were responsible for "unlawful deportation" and transfer of population, including children, from Ukraine to Russia. Moscow earlier pointed out that since Russia was not party to the ICC Rome Statute, the court’s decisions were legally void for the country. Russia also stated that the court had proven to be a flawed entity by the fact that it was ready to deliver justice on the West’s orders, so its activities were about anything but real justice.

The BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) will hold its summit in Johannesburg on August 22-24.