Lavrov to take part at BRICS top diplomats' meeting via video link on July 20 — MFA

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in an extraordinary BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting via video link on July 20, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"On July 20, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry will take part in an extraordinary meeting of BRICS foreign ministers via videoconference," she said.

"The participants will discuss the strengthening of the BRICS strategic partnership, including its institutional development, and pay special attention to the preparations for the upcoming 15th BRICS summit on August 22-24," the diplomat added.