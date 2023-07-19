Finland nixes Russian consulate general’s right to operate in Turku after September

STOCKHOLM, July 19. /TASS/. Finland has decided to withdraw its consent for the operation of the Russian consulate general in Turku starting October 1, 2023, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto’s office said in a press release on Wednesday.

"<…> Russia’s announcement of the closure of Finland’s Consulate General in Saint Petersburg as of 1 October 2023 was an asymmetric response to Finland’s earlier announcement of [Russian diplomats’] expulsions. The President and the Ministerial Committee agreed that Finland would respond by withdrawing consent for Russia to operate its consulate general in Turku as of 1 October 2023," the presidential office said.

It is said that the Finnish Foreign Ministry has already notified the Russian ambassador about the Finnish authorities’ decision. In addition, Finland is drafting an extensive analysis of the special status of the Aland Islands, which will also discuss the status of Russia’s consulate in Mariehamn.

On July 6, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the ministry had summoned Finnish Ambassador to Moscow Antti Helantera so that it could deliver a strong protest against Helsinki’s anti-Russian policy. The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that, in response to Finland’s anti-Russian policy course, Moscow would revoke its consent to the operation of Finland’s consulate general in the city of St. Petersburg, effective October 1, and would expel nine Finnish diplomats.