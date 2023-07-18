Peru working with Russia on opening direct flight or via Dominican Republic — envoy

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Peru is working with the Russian side on the opening of a direct flight to the country or via the Dominican Republic, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Peru to the Russian Federation Juan Genaro Del Campo Rodriguez told TASS.

"We are going to open with Russian airlines new routes from Russia to Peru or via the Dominican Republic. We hope that we will be able to boost tourist flow with Russia," he said when asked about the opening of direct air service.

Russian tourists do not need a visa for visiting Peru, the diplomat added.