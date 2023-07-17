Putin holds meeting on Crimean Bridge attack

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The attack on the Crimean Bridge is yet another act of terrorism by the Kiev regime, pointless from the military standpoint, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting on the incident Monday.

The authorities plan to restore reversible car traffic through the bridge this night already, while total restoration of the bridge is expected to be complete by November, according to Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.

Here are the key statements made by the attendees of the meeting.

Response from Ministry of Defense

Putin called the incident a "yet another terror attack of the Kiev regime."

"This crimes is pointless, which makes no military sense, because the Crimean Bridge has long stopped being used for military transportation," he noted. "It is also cruel, because innocent civilians got injured, killed."

The President ordered Belgorod Region and federal authorities to "provide all necessary aid to the injured girl," who lost her parents in the attack, as well as her relatives. The President ordered a number of security agencies to carry out a detailed investigation of the incident.

"Russia, of course, will provide a response. The Ministry of Defense is preparing corresponding proposals," the head of state underscored.

Piers undamaged

"One span of the car part of the bridge is completely destroyed and could not be repaired," Khusnullin said. "Another bridge span - towards Kerch - is damaged."

The Deputy Prime Minister said that the bridge span moved about 70-80 cm, but, overall, it still rests on the pier.

An inspection by the divers revealed that the piers were not damaged. Putin noted that this is "good news," adding that "if there is any room for any good news here."

Currently, repair works are underway on the damaged bridge span.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the authorities expect first cars to be let through the bridge by midnight, unless "unforeseen circumstances occur."

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, reversible two-way traffic is expected to be restored by September 15, while normal two-way traffic is expected to be restored by November 1.

Meanwhile, the railroad part of the bridge operates as normal. According to Khusnullin, "one track sustained insignificant damage that does not affect railway service."

Late on Sunday, two Ukrainian maritime drones attacked the Crimean Bridge, according to the National Anti-Terrorism Committee. The Russian Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case over charges of terror attack. Two adults were killed and one child was injured in the attack.