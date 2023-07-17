IN BRIEF: Grain deal terminated failing to fulfil obligations to Russia

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The grain deal was terminated due to the fact that part of this initiative concerning Russia has not been implemented yet, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

He noted that the recent Crimean bridge incident could not affect Moscow's position on this issue, which had already been stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the same time, Peskov noted that Russia would immediately return to the implementation of the Black Sea agreements as soon as the Russian part of the grain deal is fulfilled.

Moscow has already officially notified Turkey, Ukraine and the UN Secretariat of its objections to the extension of the grain deal, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

Concluding the deal

The grain deal was concluded on July 22, 2022, in Istanbul. The first part of the agreements for a period of 120 days with the possibility of automatic extension was signed by the UN and Turkey separately with Russia and Ukraine. It concerned the export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea. The second part for a period of three years was signed by the UN and Russia - this memorandum dealt with the removal of restrictions on exports of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers.

On October 29, 2022, Russia suspended its participation in the agreement after Ukraine launched attacks on Russian ships and vessels in Sevastopol. The route of the attack ran partly along the grain corridor. Russia demanded security guarantees for its vessels, and then Russia resumed participation in the deal on November 2.

Deal extension

The agreement was extended three times, the last two times for 60 days. At the same time, Moscow stated that the Russian part of the deal, which has not been implemented, should also be fulfilled.

The UN has repeatedly claimed that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is in contact with the private sector, governments and the EU to ensure the implementation of the agreements. At the end of May 2023, Guterres presented ideas on how to improve the work of the Joint Coordination Center and ensure the export of Russian ammonia through the Togliatti-Odessa pipeline to Russia, Ukraine and Turkey. Officially, the UN did not disclose any details. However, at the end of June 2023, during consultations, the UN admitted that it could not meet the Russian demands, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin.

Negotiations to prolong the grain deal have been ongoing in recent weeks. The UN Secretary-General sent Putin a letter "with specific proposals," but he did not elaborate on his efforts. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan also stated that Putin presented other proposals.

On July 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow might withdraw from the grain deal. Russia would rejoin immediately if its demands were met. According to him, Russia needs to see some promises fulfilled first.

Russia's requirements

One of Russia's requirements is to reconnect the Russian Agricultural Bank, which handles payments for agricultural exports, to the SWIFT payment system. Another demand is the launch of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline. On June 5, however, Ukrainian saboteurs blew it up 23 km from Kupyansk, near the village of Masyutovka in the Kharkov region. Russia stated that it could take one to three months to repair the pipeline if specialists were given access to the damaged section. According to Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, access for repairs is not expected.

Russia also demanded to lift restrictions on the supply of agricultural machinery and spare parts to the country, as well as to permit Russian ships to enter foreign ports, unblock transport logistics and transportation insurance, as well as assets.

In March 2023, the EU argued that the sanctions do not prevent Russia from exporting agricultural products by sea. At the same time, experts pointed out that these arguments do not correspond to reality.

Reaction

The price of a wheat futures contract with September delivery on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange rose by more than 3% during Monday trading.

Meanwhile, the Russian Grain Union believes that the Russian market will feel a positive effect from the suspension of the grain deal. International experts also noted that Russia is unlikely to suffer any damage from withdrawing from the deal.

The US said on Sunday that it was open to the possibility of not renewing the grain deal. According to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Washington is working closely with Kiev on the issue. By abandoning the agreement, he warned, Russia would also be abandoning the provision of food at low prices to countries in the Global South, Africa, Latin America and Asia, at a huge diplomatic cost.

However, Putin has consistently stated that if the agreement is terminated, Russia will provide food free of charge to countries in need.