Putin, Ramaphosa agree to hold separate meeting at St. Petersburg summit – Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa agreed during their phone talk on Saturday to hold a separate meeting in St. Petersburg to exchange opinions on bilateral and international issues, the Kremlin press office reported.

"Vladimir Putin and Cyril Ramaphosa also agreed to hold a separate meeting at the [Russia-Africa] summit for a substantive exchange of opinions on bilateral and international issues," the press office said in a statement.

"The leaders reaffirmed their mutual willingness to strengthen cooperation in various fields," the press office said.