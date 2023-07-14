Lavrov arrives in Thailand on visit

PHUKET /Thailand/, July 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in the Thai city of Phuket on a visit, a TASS correspondent reported on Friday.

He will hold talks with his Thai counterpart, Don Pramudwinai, and will take part in opening ceremony of the Russian consulate general in Phuket at the Royal Phuket Marina.

On July 12 though 14, Lavrov visited the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta, where he attended ASEAN ministerial events. He also held a series of bilateral meetings and trilateral talks in the RIC-2 format, involving Russia, Indonesia, and China.