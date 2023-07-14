Russia has broad range of weapons to ensure its security — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia has at its disposal a broad range of weapons to ensure the security of the country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has told Russia’s Channel One.

During the Big Game TV show on Thursday night, the diplomat drew attention to the situation in the Baltic region, which used to be Europe’s most peaceful region until recently.

"At first, they [NATO] deployed four planes to patrol the airspace there, <…> then a dozen of them. Then they built warehouses, continued to develop the infrastructure and eventually deployed combat tactical groups," Grushko said. "Now they are discussing replacing these battalion-sized groups with brigades, so there will be three brigades on the territory of the Baltic Region and Poland alone."

"This is a drastic change of the entire situation in the region, and it will require a due military-technical response on our part," he said. "It’s a good thing that we have at our disposal the entire range of weapons necessary for ensuring our security."

"It will be an asymmetric response. But it’s up to the military to decide which way of distributing our resources is optimal," Grushko added.