Over 2,000 migrants died trying to get to Europe in 2023 — Russia’s deputy envoy to UN

NEW YORK, July 14. /TASS/. The number of migrants, who died in 2023 while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to get to Europe, has exceeded 2,000, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maria Zabolotskaya said on Thursday.

"Most migrants who try to make it to Europe from the Middle East and Northern Africa use the Mediterranean route, which turns out a deadly trap for many of them. The statistics of those who died or went missing on this route are truly shocking and look more like military records," she told an Arria-formula meeting of UNSC members, headlined "Migrants, Refugees and Asylum Seekers crossing borders on Land and at Sea: New Wave of Crisis"

"In the first half of 2023 alone, more than 2,000 such cases have already been recorded, and the figures for the first quarter are the highest in 6 years. The total number for these 6 years is 23,443 victims and missing persons," the Russian diplomat continued.

She went on to say that migrants perish while trying to secretly cross borders in other regions as well.

"The number of victims at the Atlantic migration route, one of the deadliest on the planet, is also growing. This one is normally used by migrants from African states to the south of Sahara whose destination is the Canary Islands. As reported by the IOM, last year alone, 559 people died on that route, including 22 children. In 2022, 800 migrants died when attempting to cross border from Mexico to the United States," Zabolotskaya said.

She urged to keep in mind the reasons that drive ever-growing flows of migrants to Europe from the Middle East and Northern Africa.

"First of all, it is the illegal and thoughtless interference of Western countries in internal affairs of sovereign states for the purposes of destabilization and regime change, of which Libya is a telling example. Another reason is the grave problems with achieving sustainable development in the poorest states that stem from the colonial era and modern neocolonial practices," the deputy envoy said.