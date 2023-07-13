Russia to give due response to Ukraine’s use of cluster munitions — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia will give a proportionate response to the potential use of cluster munitions by the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has said.

"Russia is aware of dangers that cluster munitions pose to the civilian population. That is why it has never used them during the special military operation. However, if the armed forces of Ukraine decide to use munitions of this kind, [Russia] will be forced to give a proportionate response," Zakharova said in her response to questions of the International Life journal, published by the ministry’s official website on Thursday.

Zakharova recalled that the US decision to supply cluster munitions to the Kiev government shocked the entire international community late last week. She added that many countries, including Western ones, openly declared that their use in Ukraine was unacceptable.

"In particular, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles addressed the issue of cluster munitions for Kiev on July 8, saying that ‘under no circumstances must certain armaments be delivered.’ On the same day, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the republic hopes for universal application of the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions. During talks with the US president in London on July 10, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reaffirmed that the Great Britain adhered to its commitments under the convention, which include discouragement of their use," the diplomat said.

Zakharova said the US administration’s decision was condemned by domestic US political forces as well.

"On July 8, 19 US congressmen published a statement, saying that the White House’s leading position in the human rights domain implies the decision not to hand over cluster munitions that create serious risks for the civilian population," she added.

She reiterated that 123 countries have signed the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions, which prohibits this type of armament. Besides, Zakharova added that even now, 50 years after the US war in Vietnam, tragic incidents in which civilians are maimed or killed by unexploded cluster bomb submunitions still occur in that country.

"Washington’s decision to supply cluster bombs to Ukrainian neo-Nazis stems from its desire to inflict maximum strategic damage to Russia. The US admitted that its stockpiles of ordinary munitions were running out, so inhumane types of weaponry are now in use. At the same time, the Americans have no concern about civilians killed as a result of their criminal actions. They are ready to literally ‘fight Russia to the last Ukrainian,’" the diplomat said.