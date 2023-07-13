ASEAN, Russia agree to promote strategic, progressive partnership

JAKARTA, July 13. /TASS/. The Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Russia will continue progressive and comprehensive dialogue and cooperation aimed at promoting strategic partnership, according to a joint statement by ASEAN and Russia Foreign Ministers released following the talks between heads of ASEAN and Russia foreign ministries on Thursday in Jakarta.

"We agree to <…> continue ASEAN-Russia progressive and comprehensive dialogue and cooperation" in a move "to promote the strategic partnership," according to the statement. ASEAN and Russia Foreign Ministers agreed to "strengthen cooperation in combating terrorism and violent extremism as and when conducive to terrorism, transnational crime and illicit drug trafficking," to "promote cooperation and encourage joint initiatives on security of and in the use of ICTs," as well as to "enhance regional food security." They also agreed to "highlight the importance of adhering to the principles of international law and the UN Charter, including self-determination, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the renunciation of the threat of use of force or use of force," according to the document.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta on Wednesday to participate in a number of events held within the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations format. The minister’s visit will continue until July 14. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Lavrov would participate in a Russia-ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting on July 13 and in meetings of top diplomats from the East Asia Summit (EAS) and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on July 14.