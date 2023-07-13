Russia expects ASEAN representatives at Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok — Lavrov

JAKARTA, July 13. /TASS/. Russia expects representatives of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok this September, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Thursday.

"We expect ASEAN representatives at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September. We have concrete plans, aimed at expansion of practical cooperation in various sectors serving mutual interests of all participants," he said.

The minister also noted the importance of developing cooperation between ASEAN and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). "This year marks five years since the signing of a respective memorandum between the offices of the EAEU and ASEAN, and there are good prospects here," he stated.